A LONG-AWAITED blueprint for future development in Tendring has taking an "important step forward" thanks to positive recommendations from a government-appointed planning inspector.

The second section of Tendring Council’s Local Plan was the subject of a two-week online public hearing earlier in the year.

The inspector has now recommended a series of modifications to the plan, which runs until until 2033, that will ensure it meets with both legal and national policy requirements.

The council said most of the recommended modifications had already been put forward in response to previous consultation comments.

The Local Plan was due to be replaced in 2011, but has suffered repeated delays.

The district was inundated with applications for thousands of homes in recent years because the council had failed to identify a five-year supply of housing, as stipulated by the Government.

It meant there was a “presumption in favour of sustainable development” which parish councillors claimed led to the district being exploited by developers.

But earlier this year a planning inspector ruled the first section of the plan, a joint strategic plan with Colchester and Braintree councils which includes a new garden community on the Colchester/Tendring border, could be found legally sound.

It formalised the housing requirement for 550 new homes each year in the district and strengthened the council’s defence against unwanted and speculative housing development proposals.

The inspectors’ latest modifications will be published for a six-week public consultation in the summer.

This will allow people to make any final comments on the proposed changes, with responses going directly to the inspector.

They will then issue a final report allowing the council to formally adopt section two of the plan.

Nick Turner, chairman of the council's planning policy and local plan committee, welcomed this next step in the process.

“Receipt of the inspector’s main modifications is an important part of the process to complete the adoption of our new Local Plan, and the fact that the inspector has endorsed many of the council’s own ideas and suggestions is very reassuring,” he said.

“A lot of work has gone into ensuring our long-awaited Local Plan is fit for purpose, reflects the issues that matter to local people and gives us the best chance of ensuring future development is of the highest quality.

“I would encourage people to look at the inspector’s modifications and have their say when the consultation begins but I am hopeful that most people will be able to see that they are sensible improvements that will put our district in a better position going forward.”