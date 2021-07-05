A yellow weather warning has been issued for coastal areas in Essex which are set to be battered by strong winds tonight.
The Met Office has put the warning in place between 1am tomorrow and 12pm.
The warning covers Southend, parts of the Dengie, Mersea Island, Brightlingsea, Clacton and Harwich.
Some inland areas such as Colchester are also covered by the warning.
Gusts of between 40 and 50mph are expected in any of those areas.
The weather warning means people living along the Essex coast should expect:
- Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely
- Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely
- Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer
- Some damage to temporary outdoor structures possible
- It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large wave
In its forecast for the East of England, the Met Office says: “Clouding over with heavy rain moving northwards during the evening.
"Further heavy perhaps thundery showers to follow near dawn. Winds strengthening with coastal gales possible, especially in the south.
"Minimum temperature 12 °C."
It adds coastal gales will continue throughout the morning, while the threat of heavy and thundery showers will also remain first thing.
Winds are expected to ease after midday and temperatures will rise to 21c.
The strongest gales in Essex are expected around 8am and 9am.
