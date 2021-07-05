A FOOTBALL fan who thought he was video calling a girl he had met on holiday was left “speechless” when a famous television presenter answered instead.
Luke Worley, 28, of Clacton, was enjoying a lads’ holiday in Kos, Greece, when he struck up a conversation with a girl at a bar in Kardamena Square.
Following a few alcoholic drinks, the former Colbayns High School student decided to ask for her number with the hope of meeting up again during the trip.
“She gave me what I thought was her number and we went out separate ways,” added Luke, who is about to launch a weight management and men’s grooming business.
The next day, after making the most of the hotel’s all-inclusive bar, intoxicated Luke and his friends headed out to watch the England and Germany game.
After a few more beverages, he eventually decided to call ‘Sarah’ - the girl he had met the night before – to see where she would be watching the crunch match.
He soon realised, however, she had palmed him off with a fake number… when celebrity television presenter, Maya Jama, answered instead.
Luke said: “At first, I tried to voice call her on WhatsApp, but it disconnected so I decided to call again but on a video call.
“To my surprise the call answered and then I saw Maya Jama looking back at me – she was as shocked as I was and she said: ‘Who are you?’
“I told her I thought I was calling Sarah. It was a surreal moment and I was nearly speechless.
“She was great though and we had a short conversation about the Euro’s show she does on the BBC with Peter Crouch and then said our goodbyes.”
Since his unbelievable interaction with former Radio 1 presenter Maya, 26, who was the face of the latest series of Glow Up, Luke has enjoyed his moment in the spotlight.
“It has been crazy and I have had hundreds of messages on social media and calls from big companies,” he added.
“I have been contacted by all the newspapers, LadBible, the BBC, and even a clothing brand, but it should all blow over in a week or so.”
