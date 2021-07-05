A FOOTBALL fan who thought he was video calling a girl he had met on holiday was left “speechless” when a famous television presenter answered instead.

Luke Worley, 28, of Clacton, was enjoying a lads’ holiday in Kos, Greece, when he struck up a conversation with a girl at a bar in Kardamena Square.

Following a few alcoholic drinks, the former Colbayns High School student decided to ask for her number with the hope of meeting up again during the trip.

“She gave me what I thought was her number and we went out separate ways,” added Luke, who is about to launch a weight management and men’s grooming business.

The next day, after making the most of the hotel’s all-inclusive bar, intoxicated Luke and his friends headed out to watch the England and Germany game.

After a few more beverages, he eventually decided to call ‘Sarah’ - the girl he had met the night before – to see where she would be watching the crunch match.

He soon realised, however, she had palmed him off with a fake number… when celebrity television presenter, Maya Jama, answered instead.

Luke said: “At first, I tried to voice call her on WhatsApp, but it disconnected so I decided to call again but on a video call.

“To my surprise the call answered and then I saw Maya Jama looking back at me – she was as shocked as I was and she said: ‘Who are you?’

“I told her I thought I was calling Sarah. It was a surreal moment and I was nearly speechless.

“She was great though and we had a short conversation about the Euro’s show she does on the BBC with Peter Crouch and then said our goodbyes.”

Maya Jama on the video call with Luke

Since his unbelievable interaction with former Radio 1 presenter Maya, 26, who was the face of the latest series of Glow Up, Luke has enjoyed his moment in the spotlight.

“It has been crazy and I have had hundreds of messages on social media and calls from big companies,” he added.

“I have been contacted by all the newspapers, LadBible, the BBC, and even a clothing brand, but it should all blow over in a week or so.”

