THREE people have denied the murder of a beloved mum in Jaywick.
Michelle Cooper, 40, suffered catastrophic head injuries during an incident in Beach Way, Jaywick, on April 23.
Despite the best efforts of medics the fitness fanatic, who worked as a gym instructor in Sudbury, slipped into a coma.
She died in hospital two days later on April 25.
Essex Police launched a murder investigation and a number of people have been charged with murder of Mrs Cooper and assaults on three others.
Bobby Nethercott, 31, of Park Square East, Jaywick, Demi Cole, 20, of Beach Way, Jaywick, and Charlie Whittaker, 23, of Bemerton Gardens, Kirby Cross, denied a charge of murder when they appeared at a plea and trial preparation hearing on Monday.
Nethercott, Whittaker and Jordan Stanley, 20, of Masterman Road, London, also denied two charges of causing Actual Bodily Harm.
Nethercott and Cole also denied a separate charge of causing Actual Bodily Harm.
A six-week trial is expected to start in November.
