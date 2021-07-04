TWO people have been charged with various offences after armed police were called to reports of a shooting in a village.
Firearms units, supported by unarmed officers the Tendring response team, were sent to Beach Road, Jaywick, at about 2.15pm on Friday where the weapon alleged to have been used was quickly found to be an air rifle.
Just afterwards, a car which had been connected to the incident was located on the A12.
A pursuit took place and with support from a helicopter, police tactically stopped the vehicle using a stinger device.
Dog units were called in to search the scene and found a weapon in nearby bushes.
Great teamwork for #OPC when combined efforts of @EPRoadsPolicing @EssexPoliceFSU and @EssexOSG stopped a car on the A12 involved in a serious incident in #Clacton. Pd Tygo assisted and found a weapon hidden in grass in literally about 10 seconds. #ProtectingAndServingEssex #47 pic.twitter.com/pFlcQntcDN— Essex Police Dog Section (@EPDogSection) July 4, 2021
Following the incident, Sunil Singh, 27, of Rectory Road, in London, has been charged with attempted kidnap, common assault and possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.
Gurmet Kaur, 44, of Wilton Square in London, is charged with a public order offence, four counts of common assault and dangerous driving.
They are both due to appear in Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Monday.
