A MAN and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences after specialist officers tactically stopped a vehicle on the A12.
The vehicle was connected to an incident in Jaywick at about 2.15pm on Friday, during which a man had reportedly been shot.
Firearms units, supported by unarmed officers the Tendring response team, were authorised and sent to Beach Road where the weapon alleged to have been used was quickly found to be an air rifle.
However, neither the suspect nor a weapon could be found.
Just afterwards, a car which had been connected to the incident was located on the A12.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "A pursuit was then authorised with support from the police helicopter and units from the road policing team at Stanway.
"A stinger device was deployed while specialist response officers were able to box in the car, ensuring it had to stop.
"Our dogs unit was also on the scene and, during an initial search, a weapon was located in bushes near to where the car had been stopped. It has been seized."
Detectives at Clacton CID are continuing to investigate the incident.
Two people, a man aged 27 and a woman aged 44, both from London, were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including kidnap, assault and possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.
Both are still in custody for questioning.
