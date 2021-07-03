AN investigation has been launched after a car was deliberately set on fire in Clacton.
Essex Police were called to London Road just after 11pm on Friday.
A Volvo had been badly damaged after being set on fire.
No arrests have been made and Essex Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
A spokesman said: "We are now appealing for anyone who was driving in the area at the time and who may have dashcam footage to come forward and speak to us.
"Anyone with information should call Clacton CID on 101, citing incident 1590 of 2 July.
"You can also submit a report online at www.essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.
"Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or https://crimestoppers-uk.org."
