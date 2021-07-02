PET retail giant Pets at Home has opened the doors of its brand new store in Clacton.
The firm, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary, opened the store at Brook Retail Park, off the A133, today.
The new store features a service desk information area where pet owners can receive flea and worm subscription advice, and also book in for a free pet food consultation with a trained nutrition advisor.
They can also advise on food, as well as a free weight check, and a coat and harness fitting service for dogs.
The Groom Room salon is also opening inside the store, offering a wide range of grooming services.
Customers will also find a small animal pet village as well as an aquatic centre, with a range of fish, tanks and accessories.
Store manager Keith Allison, said: “We are so excited to open the doors to our new pet care centre and can’t wait to welcome pet owners and their pets from the local area into store.
"From our family of groomers to pet care advisors, we really do offer everything a pet owner might need to keep their pets happy, healthy and safe.
"We’re also always on hand to offer any pet care advice, support or guidance they might need.”
The salon is open seven days a week and customers can book appointments online at petsathome.com/groomroom.
