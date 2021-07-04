Fundraisers across Essex are being urged to sign up for Race for Life events across the counrt.

Cancer Research UK’s much-loved events are aiming to return to the county this summer but with socially distanced measures to keep participants safe.

Money raised will help scientists find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cance.

Every year, around 35,500 people are diagnosed with cancer in the East of England and one in two people in the UK born after 1960 will get cancer in their lifetime.

Rhianna Haywood, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson for Essex, said: “Race for Life offers the perfect opportunity for people across the region to run, walk or jog and raise money for life-saving research.

“All 400 mass participation Race for Life events across the UK were cancelled last year to protect the country’s health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"So this year, more than ever, we need people to enter the Race for Life - for the people we love, for the people we’ve lost and for the one in two of us who will get cancer.”

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, which has been in partnership with Tesco for 20 years, has a series of 3K, 5K, 10K, Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids events.

This year, participants will set off on the Race for Life course either alone or in small, socially distanced groups.

Hand sanitiser will also be provided with participants encouraged to use it before and after the event.

Rhianna added: “We’ll ask participants to respect social distancing before, during and after the event.

“But we promise our events will remain colourful, emotional and uplifting. The safety of our Race for Life participants is our absolute priority.

"We’ve been constantly monitoring the Covid-19 situation and have developed ways to ensure our events can operate safely, following government guidance.

"It may be that events look a bit different this year but we are working proactively with our venues and suppliers to deliver a socially distanced but great experience.

“Sadly, cancer touches almost every family at some point. Every step our scientists take towards beating cancer relies on our supporters.

"That’s why we need as many people as possible across Essex to join us, to stand united and do something extraordinary to help beat cancer."

3k Events in Essex

Basildon (Sunday September 19 2021) Gloucester Park, Cranes Farm Road, Basildon, SS14 3GR

Brentwood (Saturday September 4 2021) Weald Country Park, South Weald, Brentwood, CM14 5QL

Harlow (Sunday September 12 2021) Harlow Town Park, Fifth Avenue, Harlow, CM20 2QQ

5k Events in Essex

Basildon (Sunday September 19 2021) Gloucester Park, Cranes Farm Road, Basildon, SS14 3GR

Chelmsford (Sunday August 15 2021) Hylands Park, Greenbury Way, Chelmsford, CM1 3PJ

Brentwood (Saturday September 4 2021) Weald Country Park, South Weald, Brentwood, CM14 5QL

Southend-on-Sea (Sunday August 22 2021) Garon Park, Eastern Avenue, Southend-on-Sea, SS2 4FA

Epping (Wednesday August 25 2021) North Weald Airfield, Merlin Way, North Weald, Epping, CM16 6HR

Colchester (Sunday October 3 2021) Lower Castle Park, High Street, Colchester, CO1 1XN

Harlow (Sunday September 12 2021) Harlow Town Park, Fifth Avenue, Harlow, CM20 2QQ

10k Events in Essex

Chelmsford (Sunday August 15 2021) Hylands Park, Greenbury Way, Chelmsford, CM1 3PJ

Brentwood (Saturday September 42021) Weald Country Park, South Weald, Brentwood, CM14 5QL

Epping (Wednesday August 25 2021) North Weald Airfield, Merlin Way, North Weald, Epping, CM16 6HR

Harlow (Sunday September 12 2021) Harlow Town Park, Fifth Avenue, Harlow, CM20 2QQ

Pretty Muddy Events in Essex

Basildon (Sunday September 19 2021) Gloucester Park, Cranes Farm Road, Basildon, SS14 3GR

Chelmsford (Sunday August 15 2021) Hylands Park, Greenbury Way, Chelmsford, CM1 3PJ

Pretty Muddy Kids Events in Essex

Basildon (Sunday September 19 2021) Gloucester Park, Cranes Farm Road, Basildon, SS14 3GR

Chelmsford (Sunday August 15 2021) Hylands Park, Greenbury Way, Chelmsford, CM1 3PJ

Anyone who signs up before the end of Sunday can claim a special 30 per cent off the entry fee by using the code RFLJUN30.

People can visit raceforlife.org to enter.

If any Race for Life events are cancelled, people will be entitled to a refund of their entry fee or can choose to donate the fee to help fund Cancer Research UK’s life-saving work.