IT was full steam ahead for north Essex's new art trail as one of the popular octopus sculptures pulled into London's Liverpool Street Station.

The Octopus Ahoy! trail has been created to celebrate Harwich's Mayflower 400 and Clacton's 150th anniversary.

One of the Octopus sculptures - called Journey of a Thousand Stars - has now been installed at the busy London train station in a bid to promote the initiative, which has been organised by Tendring Council and KAT Marketing.

The sculpture, sponsored by Clacton-based Dura Composites, made its way to the station by train before taking up residence on a plinth around platform 13, where the majority of trains leave the capital for Tendring.

Nadia Harvey and Melissa Warren of Dura Composities and Katie Skingle of KAT Marketing sit with 'Journey of a Thousand Stars' by Mik Richardson. Pictures: Steve Brading

The stunning design, envisaged and painted by the hugely popular artist, Mik Richardson, commemorates the amazing journey of the Mayflower 400 from England to America in 1620, using just the stars and constellations to navigate by.

The sculpture will remain in place through to the end of the public art trail on September 5 before it goes up for auction for charity.

Stuart Burns, managing director at Dura Composites, said: “We were happy to support the project as Liverpool Street really is the gateway to Tendring for commuters and tourists alike.

"The rail network needs our support like any other business and getting people back exploring the region by train can only be good for everyone.

"Mik’s imagining of the Mayflower 400’s expedition really struck a chord with our whole team and is the perfect sculpture to be in London signposting the way to the stunning art trail, which is set to enliven the whole of Tendring this summer.”

A British Transport Police officer spots 'Journey of a Thousand Stars' with Katie Skingle from KAT Marketing

Katie Skingle, from KAT Marketing, added said: “With the stay-cation summer in front of us, this trail provides a perfect opportunity to jump on a train and enjoy a safe, socially distanced, free and fun activity for one and all.

"Get your step count up, enjoy local art and win lots of free rewards by doing so.

"We are grateful to Greater Anglia and Network Rail for their continued support, and we’ve enjoyed seeing the smiles he brings when passing him by in the station."

Greater Anglia managing director Jamie Burles said he was happy to support the initiative.

Melissa Warren of Dura Composities and Katie Skingle Director of KAT Marketing arrive at Clacton train station with 'Journey of a Thousand Stars'

"The octopus caused quite a stir on its trip up to Liverpool Street," he said.

"We hope the octopus trail will inspire many people to catch the train and take a walk to spot as many octopuses as possible – including at Colchester and Clacton stations.”

The Octopus Ahoy! app is available to download now from the Apple and Android stores.