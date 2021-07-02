TOURS are being held of Clacton’s historic Princes Theatre to mark the venue’s 90th anniversary.

The guided tours will be led by theatre staff, explaining the history of the venue and about how a modern theatre operates, and include behind the curtain and backstage access.

Designed in 1926, construction began two years later and the theatre was officially opened in 1931 sitting within the Grade II-listed Clacton Town Hall.

The free tours form part of the Clacton 150 programme of events, marking the 150th birthday of Clacton as a town.

The Princes Theatre, run by Tendring Council, will also host an historical walk through of the history of Clacton On-Sea with unseen photographs and slide show.

Alex Porter, Cabinet Member for Leisure and Tourism, said the tours promised to be fascinating.

“Whether you love history in general, or the mystique of the theatre, I heartily recommend going on a tour of the Princes Theatre,” he said.

“This will be a great morning or afternoon where you can reminisce and connect with the history and heritage of both the theatre and Clacton.”

Tours take place at 10am and 1pm on Sunday, 11 July, and refreshments will be available.

Tickets can be booked, for free, from the Princes Theatre’s new-look website at princestheatre.co.uk, by calling 01255 686633 or visiting the Box Office at Clacton Town Hall.