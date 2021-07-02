Nearly three-quarters of people in Tendring have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, figures reveal.
NHS data shows 88,219 people had received both jabs by June 27 – 72% of those aged 16 and over, based on population estimates for mid-2019 from the Office for National Statistics.
Of those to have received both jabs, 86,115 were aged 25 and over – 78% of the age group.
It means 2,104 people aged between 16 to 24 have received both doses.
Meanwhile, 107,420 people in Tendring have received at least one dose of a vaccine – 88% of those aged 16 and over.
The NHS vaccine data also reveals variation in coverage for residents who are fully vaccinated between different areas across Tendring.
Areas with the highest coverage: 1) Weeley and Thorpe-le-Soken, with 82.3% of people aged 16 and over fully vaccinated. 2) Holland-on-Sea, 79.7% 3) Frinton West and Kirby, 79%
Areas with the lowest coverage: 1) Harwich Town and Dovercourt, 61.3% 2) Clacton Central, 62.3% 3) Harwich Parkeston, 64.1%
Across England, 27.3 million people had received a second dose of the jab by June 27 – 60% of the population aged over 16 and over.
That includes 26.4 million people aged 25 and over – 67% of the age group.
In total, 37.1 million people had received at least one dose of a vaccine by the same date, covering 82% of people over 16.
