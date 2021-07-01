A MAN has admitted drugs offences after officers seized drugs with a potential street value of up to £266,000.
Andrzej Hencel, 55, of Lyndhurst Road, Holland-on-Sea, was arrested on Tuesday, June 1, as part of an investigation into drug dealing in the Clacton area.
Officers had stopped and searched his car in Pier Avenue, Clacton, and discovered drugs and drugs paraphernalia at his home address.
He admitted possession with intent to supply cocaine, amphetamine and cannabis when he appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court today.
He is due to be sentenced in August.
