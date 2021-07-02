PUBS across north Essex are looking forward to the tills working overtime tomorrow as England fans gather to watch their heroes take on Ukraine in the crunch Euro2020 quarter finals match tomorrow.

Many pubs are already fully booked for tomorrow night...and some are even booked for the Euro 2020 final.

Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions take on Ukraine in Rome knowing they are just two wins away from making the biggest game of their careers.

Optimism is high amongst supporters after the team’s stunning victory over Germany on Tuesday

Pubs across north Essex are expecting another big boost tomorrow with punters flocking to their local boozers to cheer them on.

Liz Innes, owner of The The Marquis in North Hill, Colchester, said: “When we won on Tuesday I only managed to take one booking, everyone had already booked for Saturday.

“We are fully booked for the final too. People are obviously optimistic. Every England game throughout the tournament so far has been fully booked. It is manic but it is lovely having people back in the pub and seeing them happy.

“It would be nice to win on Saturday and then we can look forward to another busy night on Tuesday.

“We have extra door staff working just to make sure there isn’t any trouble. Generally we have had no problems so far.”

No England fans will be allowed in the ground on Saturday due to Covid rules but millions will be cheering them on from home or the pub.

Tuesday’s game against rivals Germany was watched by more than 20 million people on TV.

Nick May, landlord of the Alma Inn, in King’s Head Street, Harwich, said: “Tuesday’s match brought a great atmosphere but obviously it was still a bit quieter than other big games I can remember from the past.

“But still, it was the most energy that the walls of the Alma have felt for more than a year.

“I’m sure the sore heads of Wednesday morning would have been relieved that beating Germany in a football tournament is a once-in-a-lifetime occurrence.

“If the restrictions are lifted in July, I am confident we will be trading at pre-lockdown levels soon. Saturday’s game is sure to be a great one and I’m hoping for another fantastic result.”