A number of bank branches across Essex have closed their doors since the start of the year.

Lloyds Banking Group became the latest firm to announce a restricting which will lead to the closure of branches across the UK this year, including the one on Halstead High Street.

The latest restructuring plans come in response to a shift in customer behaviour, with digital banking soaring during the pandemic, and rising from four million users to 18 million in the past five years, the lender explained.

Unite national officer Caren Evans said: "The decision by Lloyds Banking Group (LBG) to further erode its presence within our communities is baffling.

"The closure of 44 more bank branches will deny our communities of essential services such as access to cash and experienced highly trained staff.

"A local ATM is not a suitable alternative to a staffed bank branch."

LBG is not the only banking firm to announce to begin closing branches in Essex however.

Santander

Santander says it will be closing its banks in The Broadway, Leigh, High Street, Wickford, and High Street, Grays, before August 5.

The Wickford branch is closing next week.

Adam Bishop, head of branches at Santander said: "Branch usage by customers has fallen considerably over recent years so we have made the difficult decision to consolidate our presence in areas where we have multiple branches relatively close together.

"We will provide every support to customers of closing branches to find alternative ways to bank with us that best suit their individual needs.

"We are also working alongside our unions to support colleagues through these changes and to find alternative roles for those impacted wherever possible."

HSBC

HSBC has meanwhile closed its branch in North Station Road, Colchester this year.

Staff were transferred to other branches, such as the one in Colchester High Street.

The closure was again linked to the impact of the Covid pandemic.

Jackie Uhi, HSBC UK's head of network, said: "The Covid-19 pandemic has emphasised the need for the changes that we are making.

"It hasn't pushed us in a different direction but reinforces the things that we were focusing on before and has crystallised our thinking.

"This is a strategic direction that we need to take to have a branch network fit for the future.

"Making sure we have a sustainable branch network is essential to us, and decisions to close branches are not taken lightly.

"By ensuring we have the most suitable branch format in each specific local market that we serve, we will ensure that we are in good shape to meet the challenges ahead."

HSBC will also close its branch in Maldon High Street later this month.

TSB

TSB is another banking group to close branches in Essex in 2021.

The two buildings in London Road, Leigh, and Furtherwick Road, Canvey, have been shut as part of a restructuring, with customers advised to use nearby post offices instead.

As part of TSB’s plans to close branches, around 800 jobs will be lost.

Speaking about the three-year restructuring, Debbie Crosbie, chief exec of TSB, said: “We are reshaping our business to transform the customer experience and set us up for the future.

"This means having the right balance between branches on the high street and our digital platforms.”