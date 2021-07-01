HAVE you started searching for octopuses?

Octopus Ahoy! is a spectacular community art event being run by KAT Marketing and Tendring Council, marking 400 years since the journey of the Mayflower from Harwich and 150 years since Clacton's formation.

Talented artists have produced 4ft-by-4ft octopus sculptures and they will be dotted throughout Essex.

Your Gazette is an official media partner of the ten-week spectacular, which will also feature the work of imaginative primary schoolchildren.

Each participating school has had the opportunity to design its own 2ft-by-2ft sculpture.

Your job is to download the Octopus Ahoy! app, which is free on iPhone and Android.

Then follow a public art trail to win prizes for scanning the octopuses, which will be hidden in streets, parks and open spaces.

The trail is now up and running and we'd love to see your pictures.

Take a selfie of yourself with one of the octopuses (or get a photo of you with it), attach it below or email it to matt.plummer@newsquest.co.uk

Please include full names for captions, give us the ages of any children in your pictures and tell us which octopus you are with.

We'll share the best in our papers and online.

Have fun and we look forward to seeing your 'tenta-cool' pictures.