A ZERO-WASTE shop is challenging businesses to go green this month... and help Clacton to become a ‘plastic-free community’.

Mother and daughter team, Zoe Tipple and Kayleigh Seal, launched UnSealed in a bid to give environmentally-minded shoppers the chance to limit their reliance on single-use plastics.

The shop, in The Grove, offers the opportunity to bring reuseable vessels to buy dried loose foods, cleaning products and other items.

They are now urging firms and shoppers to join the Plastic Free July challenge.

Kayleigh said: “Plastic Free July is a global movement helping millions of people be part of the solution to the plastic pollution.

“The campaign inspires and helps millions of people be part of the solution to plastic pollution – so we can have cleaner streets, oceans, and beautiful communities.

“It’s not about being perfect or an all or nothing kind of thing. Even picking one thing to change will soon add up to a world of good.

As part of their commitment to combat the overuse of single-use plastics UnSealed have signed up to Plastic Free Communities, an initiative launched by Surfers against Sewage.

They hope to get Clacton on the map as a ‘plastic-free community’.

Kayleigh added: “We will be engaging with businesses, schools, local organisations, community groups and Tendring Council to encourage them to take part in the campaign.

“To achieve plastic-free accreditation each local independent business or organisation must eliminate three single-use plastic items and plan to tackle others.

“This is a big task for us as we have to get a minimum of 24 businesses, 40 community organisations and of course Tendring Council on board as well as organise community events such as litter picks.”

Art trail: Oceania the Octopus, aims to encourage people to learn about keeping plastic waste out of the oceans

UnSealed is also taking part in the Octopus Ahoy art trail, which marks Clacton’s 150th anniversary.

Oceania the Octopus aims to encourage people to learn about keeping plastic waste out of the oceans.

To get involved in the Plastic Free Communities, email lovinglifeun-sealed@outlook.com.