NINETY-NINE years after he first set foot on Clacton Pier, and 77 years after his last performance there, Filbert the dummy returned to the scene of his many triumphs and enjoyed a ride on the town's new Big Wheel.

Between the wars, every summer season from 1922 until 1939, Filbert, along with mentor and best friend Clown Bertram, entertained millions of youngsters and parents on the pier and were the most popular double act ever to appear in Clacton.

They performed to sold-out houses in the 1,000 seat Jollity Theatre, with queues for the 7pm performance forming as soon as the curtain went up on the 4pm show.

The Clacton and District Local History Society were lucky enough to be able to buy Filbert a few years ago and he takes pride of place in its museum, on the second floor of Clacton Library.

Heading back to his former haunts - Filbert with committee members of the Clacton and District Local History Society, on his return to Clacton Pier after 77 years

However, as this year sees Clacton’s 150th anniversary, the society thought it would be good to let him out for a while to return to his old haunts.

With the full co-operation and support of Clacton Pier, Filbert was able to enjoy a ride on the wheel, along with committee members from the society.

Clacton Pier director Billy Ball said he has a huge interest in the history of the pier and the important part it has played in the life of the Clacton community.

“It's the pier’s 150th birthday this year and it was great to welcome Filbert back to the attraction where he was hugely popular all that time ago,” he said.

Where it all started - Clown Bertram with Filbert, during his first season in 1922. At first, Bertram and Filbert used to perform out in the open with just mats for the children to sit on and a few deckchairs for parents

“Things have changed a great deal since he was last here performing with Clown Bertram and we hope he approved of the improvements we've made in recent times.

“We were more than happy for Filbert to enjoy a ride on the wheel with members of the Clacton and District History Society and we hope he won’t leave it another 77 years before his next visit.”

Firm favourite - Filbert and Clown Bertram became so popular that the pier's owner, Ernest Kingsman, built him his own theatre called the Children's Theatre, which seated 500

Standing room only - the duo played to full houses in every performance and became so popular that hundreds of people had to be turned away as there was no room left

New home - Ernest pier owner Ernest Kingsman moved Bertram and Filbert into the Jolly Roger, which he renamed the Jollity Theatre. This seated over 1,000, but still there were many occasions when hundreds couldn't get in

Larger than life - Filbert on show in the Clacton and District Local History Society's museum, at Clacton Library

Taking in the view - Filbert takes his place on the pier's Big Wheel with museum curator George Hardwick and society chair Norman Jacobs

Legendary character - Clown Bertram, probably Clacton's most popular entertainer ever

