Pictures by: Steve Brading

FITNESS fanatics and their families made a big splash as they tackled a fun inflatable obstacle course at a water sports park in St Osyth.

Gym goers and water sport fanatics have been taking on the course at Curve Wake Park, at Mill Dam Lake in Mill Street as part of a new initiative.

The state-of-the-art water-sports facility was opened in 2017 after a £250,000 investment, by Jake Moore.

The park teamed up with Anytime Fitness, based in Great Clacton, in a bid to promote both facilities to their customers.

Steve Oldhamstead, manager at the gym, said: “It was a brilliant weekend .

“We took one of our rowing machines down there and there was a competition to win a month’s membership “Our members also had a go at the inflatable obstacle course, which was great fun.

“We wanted to encourage as many people and their families as possible to the water park to help promote it.

“We’re in the same sort of field, but not treading on each other’s toes so are working in partnership.

“We just want to encourage everyone to get some exercise.”

The top quality water-sports facility also caters for wakeboarding, paddle boarding, ringo rides and kayaking.

To find out more go to curvewakepark.co.uk or call 01255 821915.