VOLUNTEER lifeboat crews launched to the aid of a sailing yacht while England fans were settling down to watch their team beat Germany.
Harwich RNLI and the Holbrook Coastguard Rescue Team was called to help the 35ft yacht after it suffered engine failure.
A spokesman for the coastguard said its team were called to the incident at about 5.20pm on Tuesday.
He added: “The team were paged shortly after the England-Germany kickoff.
“We were tasked to Shotley Marina to meet the inshore lifeboat from RNLI Harwich Lifeboat Station, which was bringing in a 35ft sailing yacht that was being sailed single handed and unable to start its engine.
“On arrival the RNLI crew brought the boat through the lock where we tied it up on a guest pontoon.”
“The Holbrook team was then stood down.”
In the event of an emergency along our coastline call 999 and ask for the coastguard.
