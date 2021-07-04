EXPERTS at the Consumer Data Research Centre (CDRC) have analysed areas across north Essex to expose the unhealthiest places in the area.

Specialists at CDRC investigated wellbeing by monitoring pollution levels in each area, as well as the amount of parks and recreational spaces.

The availability of health services, such as GP surgeries and pharmacies, and the number of takeaways, pubs and gambling shops was also taken into account.

An interactive map has now been created to display the findings.

It is colour coded depending on how bad the situation is.

Here is how the colour codings work:

Read more:

Where Lidl plans to open four new stores in north Essex

How does the map work?

The map tracks a CDRC's health index - also known as Access to Healthy Assets and Hazards (AHAH).

It takes into consideration: Retail environment (access to fast food outlets, pubs, off-licences, tobacconists, gambling outlets) Health services (access to GPs, hospitals, pharmacies, dentists, leisure services) Physical environment (Blue Space, Green Space - Active, Green Space - Passive) Air quality (Nitrogen Dioxide, Particulate Matter 10, Sulphur Dioxide).

Each of these factors is tracked and provides an overall AHAH score for that area.

The lower the school the healthier the area is, it appears blue on the map.

The higher scores are represented with red and indicates the town is less healthy than its blue counterparts.

Areas are also ranked one to 10 healthiest areas are given a rank of one while the unhealthiest regions are classed as a 10.

Here are the unhealthiest places in north Essex according to the map:

Central Colchester

Perhaps unsurprisingly due to its collection of pubs, bars and restaurants, the centre of Colchester is considered the unhealthiest part of the town.

Some parts are in the worst category.

The further you travel out from the town centre the better things seem to get.

Marks Tey

Marks Tey is in the worst category according to the map.

Nearby Copford fairs slightly better but is still in the seventh category.

Elmstead

Perhaps due to the proximity of the A120, Elmstead Market is in the second worst category on the map.

Clacton

Many parts of the central part of Clacton are in the unhealthiest categories.

By the pier is in the very bottom, whilst areas up towards Bocking's Elm are considered amongst the unhealthiest places in north Essex.

Harwich and Dovercourt

Both the areas are amongst the unhealthiest categories.

The area around Harwich Pier is in the tenth category, the unhealthiest, whilst Dovercourt is in the eighth and ninth categories.

Weeley

Much of Weeley in included in the ninth category, the second most unhealthy.

To view the map and explore yourself, click here.