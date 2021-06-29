Martin Lewis has warned Brits they could be missing out on a free payment of £500.

The Money Saving Expert founder has urged Brits to “spread the word” in the week the consumer champion is stepping in to present Good Morning Britain as its presenter.

The cash-saving guru is well known among Brits for his financial tips and tricks and shares guidance via his Twitter account with more than one million followers.

Mr Lewis also has shows on ITV, The Martin Lewis Money Show and Extreme Savers.

Taking to Twitter to share advice the financial expert said: "Spread word.

"Many children are being sent home by school due to someone in class / year group bubble testing +ve for Covid."

He added: "If so, and you then can't work due to needing to be home with them, this (not just NHS test & trace) can trigger the £500 payment for those on low incomes."

According to Unison the UK government defines the low income limit as £19,200.

It says: "The government’s department of work and pensions defines low pay as any family earning less than 60% of the national median pay."

The rule was slammed by some followers online.

One social media user said: "It’s a shame that it’s only “very low income” not “medium income” or “high income” ... we all have to work, we all will lose pay no matter how much that is! So unfair on working parents !"

Another added: “Needs to be for everyone. It doesn’t matter what your income is, nobody can afford 10 days without pay. We wouldn’t qualify but we’d really struggle without it.”

A third added: “Income shouldn't matter. Those with higher incomes also have higher expenses and unfortunately not all receive paid leave from work, meaning a significant loss in finances!”