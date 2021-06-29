A VULNERABLE missing person was found by police during a drugs raid in Clacton.
Essex Police's Clacton Community Policing Team found the person as they executed a drugs warrant at a property in Pallister Road at the weekend.
A spokesman for the force said two people were arrested during the raid.
He added: "The community policing team executed a drugs warrant in Clacton under the Misuse of Drugs Act.
"Substances believed to be Cocaine and Heroin were located and a male and female were arrested.
"They have been released under investigation whilst further enquiries are carried out.
"Officers also located a vulnerable missing person from London within the property.
"If you have any information about drugs supply in your community, please report it to us so we can take appropriate action."
Anyone with information can call Essex Police on 101.
