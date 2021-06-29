A RAINBOW flag is flying at Clacton Town Hall to mark Global Pride Day.

The multi-coloured pennant was raised on Monday at the Tendring Council offices to celebrate diversity and recognise the LGBTQ+ community.

Jeff Bray, council chairman, said each community helped to make up the complex fabric that makes Tendring special.

“Our LGBTQ+ community in Tendring is an important part of the diverse and inclusive population we have," he said.

"By lighting up Clacton Town Hall, our offices, we as a council are showing our support for the community."

Clacton held its first Pride event last year in August, though the planned activities had to be scaled down to a virtual celebration due to Covid-19 restrictions, and Clacton Town Hall was lit up in rainbow colours for the occasion.

Essex Pride is on August 21 this year.