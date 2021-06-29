THE Octopus Ahoy! art trail has officially set sail with the installation of 90 octopus sculptures to delight the public.

The sculptures have been put in place across north Essex to belatedly mark the 400th anniversary celebrations of the sailing of the Mayflower ship to the New World in 1620.

The ship was built in Harwich and was captained by Harwich resident Captain Christopher Jones and left the port for Plymouth before sailing to the US with the Pilgrim Fathers on board.

The art trail is also celebrating Clacton’s 150th anniversary as a seaside resort.

Gently does it - Eddie Ford puts the octopus into position at the Redoubt Fort in Harwich Pictures: STEVE BRADING

Each octopus sculpture has its own unique QR code for members of the public to collect with prizes on offer for people who have collected them all.

Octopus Ahoy! sponsors were taken on an exclusive tour of the 90 sculptures on board the Clacton Breeze octo-bus.

Sponsors included representatives of Tendring Council, Essex County Council, Ellisons, Galloper Wind Farms, Milsoms Hotels and Restaurants, Dura Composites, Pickering Group, North East Essex Health and Wellbeing Alliance, as well as various others.

The public art trail will be on display until the autumn, with the sculptures to be removed from the streets on September 5.

Purrfect - the Facebook Felines octopus is in position

The art works will then be auctioned off at Le Talbooth in Dedham on September 23 by auctioneers Reeman Dansie, with all the profits going towards charities from the area.

Octopus Ahoy is still recruiting for their First Mate Crew volunteer programme to help out with the trail.

Those interested in volunteering can sign up here via www.octopusahoy.co.uk/first-mate-crew.

Pals - Cheryl Lomas, from Active Essex, meets a sculpture

Mariner - the installation group get another octopus into position

Pier - Paul Milsom with Take me to the Banksy octopus

We’re off! - the Octopus Ahoy! art trail is launched with an open top bus tour of the locations of the octopus sculptures

Ready - supporters Cheryl Lomas and Pam Green are ready to ride

All aboard - KAT PR managing director Katie Skingle and team on the open-top tour bus

