TRIBUTES have been paid to a Gogglebox star from St Osyth, who has died aged 71.

Pete McGarry found fame on the Bafta-winning Channel 4 show as an armchair TV critic with wife Linda and stepson George.

Pete, who had fostered hundreds of children in the past 20 years, passed away at the weekend, surrounded by his family, following a short illness.

In a statement, a spokesman for the popular television show said Pete will be dearly missed by the entire Gogglebox family, cast and crew.

He added: “We are deeply saddened to announce that Gogglebox star Pete McGarry passed away at the age of 71 this weekend with his family by his side after a short illness.

“Pete, his wife Linda and son George originally joined Gogglebox at the start of the second series in 2013.

“The Clacton couple returned to the show for the seventh series in 2016 and have been regulars and firm favourites ever since."

“Our thoughts are with Linda, their children and grandchildren.

“Since 2000, Pete and Linda have fostered over a hundred children and he is a beloved father, husband and grandfather.

“The family have asked for privacy at this sad time.”

Actor and comedian Paddy McGuinness, paid tribute to Pete on Twitter.

He said: "Such a shame, one of the OG’s. RIP."

The show said that Pete’s death is not related to Covid-19.

After the show won its Bafta award, hairdresser Linda previously told the Gazette she has loved appearing on Gogglebox.

The unlikely stars of the small screen said they were constantly recognised on the streets for their roles in the programme, which Linda said was just a “hobby that exploded”.

They were originally one of 16 families from around the country that appear on Gogglebox, which films people watching and commenting on programmes they are watching on television.