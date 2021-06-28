A RENOWNED vocalist and trumpeter with the Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Orchestra will be the star attraction at the next Frinton Jazz Club gig.

Georgina Jackson will be performing at the Frinton Lawn Tennis Club on Sunday September 5, when it is hoped there will no longer be social-distancing restrictions.

Georgina has appeared at the BBC Proms and as a star performer at trumpet festivals all over the world.

She will be backed by one of the UK’s leading saxophonists and Frinton resident, Derek Nash, and a stellar rhythm trio featuring Jim Wilson on piano, Geoff Gascoyne on bass and George Double on drums.

Gig-goers can expect a singing, swinging session. Jazz Times described Georgina as “one of the UK’s finest lead trumpeters with a vocal presence that is satin, totally splendid and finger-beckoningly seductive.”

The announcement comes hot on the heels of the successful double-header gig on Sunday at Frinton Lawn Tennis Club featuring Louise Marshall, vocalist with the Jools Holland Rhythm and Blues Orchestra.

Due to continuing Covid social distancing restrictions, Louise performed an afternoon and evening session before a combined 180 jazz-starved fans, receiving standing ovations in the process.

Frinton Jazz Club was formed at the beginning of last year by George Double and Derek Nash.

George said: “The reaction to our first gig was amazing, so it was very frustrating having to wait this long to build on that great launch.

"However, I think everyone who attended the Louise Marshall sessions agreed it was well worth the wait.

“The emphasis with our gigs is putting on an evening of quality live music which everyone can enjoy, even if you don’t necessarily think of yourself as a jazz fan.

"I am delighted we have managed to entice Georgina Jackson to Frinton – it is sure to be a great evening.”

Tickets, costing £18, are available from the jazz club’s online box office at ticketsource.co.uk/frinton-jazz-club.