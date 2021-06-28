Essex TV star Rylan Clark-Neal has split from his husband after six years, according to The Sun and Mirror Online.

The star from Stanford-le-Hope has reportedly left his husband Dan.

Insiders have told The Sun newspaper that "unfortunately things haven't worked out" and Rylan will be on telly again soon, reports Mirror Online.

Rylan, 32, has taken a break from his Radio 2 show and stepped away from hosting Eurovision in the wake of the decision, according to The Sun.

Sources told The Sun he will be back on air soon.

One told The Sun said: “Rylan’s one of the most beloved people on TV so fans will be sad to hear what has happened.

“He often spoke of their relationship on air and they even co-hosted an episode of This Morning but unfortunately things haven’t worked out.

“They don’t want to discuss it in public and a bit of time off is probably for the best for now.

Rylan met Big Brother 14 housemate Dan Neal in 2013, the same year that he won the celebrity version of the show.

The couple went on to get engaged in 2014 and wed just a year later, going on to buy a lavish Essex home which they lived in with Dan's son Cameron.