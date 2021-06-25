A MULTI-AWARD winning music festival will be taking place across the Essex border with a full capacity audience next month.

Latitude returns to the picturesque grounds of Henham Park, Suffolk, on July 22 to July 25 with headliners Wolf Alice, The Chemical Brothers, Bastille, Bombay Bicycle Club, Bill Bailey, Katherine Ryan, Jo Brand Reginald D.

Hunter and Simon Amstell topping a diverse bill where music meets the arts in a full on cultural explosion.

Last week Latitude announced it would be the first major festival to take place in 2021 and continues to add world-class music and arts names to the bill.

Festival Republic who operate Latitude and also hosted the Sefton Park and Download ERP events will work closely with the Government event research programme experts, scientists and in particular the director of Public Health in Suffolk on the specific conditions of entry that will enable the festival to operate safely.

Melvin Benn, festival director of Latitude, commented: “We have been working extremely hard to make sure that Latitude Festival can go ahead safely at full capacity.

"Becoming an ERP event gives us the security of going ahead.

"Crucially the additional research collected at Latitude will benefit all festivals and live events moving forward.

"Everyone will be welcome to attend as long as they have a negative lateral flow test or proof of two vaccinations.

"After many months without live music and arts, we are ecstatic to return with a full capacity festival.

"Restarting festivals is crucially important to the wellbeing of everyone in society and we hope that Latitude will be the first of many festivals to take place this summer.”

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said: “We are working flat out to find a way to get festivals back up and running safely, so it is brilliant that Latitude will go ahead as part of the Events Research Programme and build on the success of our pilots at Download and Sefton Park.”

Weekend and day tickets are on sale via www.latitudefestival.com/tickets.