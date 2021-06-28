HOCKEY players have the chance to enjoy “one last hurrah” before their club folds.

Committee members have reluctantly pulled the plug on Clacton Hockey Club, mainly because of pitch issues at the town’s leisure centre, in Vista Road.

The Astroturf surface is being reformatted and will not be suitable for hockey, leaving the club without anywhere to play.

Long-serving record-goalscorer Rik Coleman said: “We tried to get something else started, whereby Clacton would effectively transition into Tendring Hockey Club and link up with Harwich.

Bygone era - a newspaper cutting from Clacton's Easter festival in April 1962

“However, we couldn’t get it off the ground so, unfortunately, hockey in the town is no more.

“I’m absolutely gutted.

“It’s been a long journey for some of us and the club has been a massive part of our lives.

“As a club, we’ve won many tournaments and promotions together. It’s my home and I’ll miss it so much. I’ve been involved since I was eight, helping with the Easter festivals, and playing since I was 12.”

Taking a shot - action from a Clacton match at Vista Road

In their heyday, Clacton graced the East Men’s League Premier A division - the highest level in the region - and boasted international players like Steve Ashton, Chris Gladman and Mark Donnelly.

Club stalwarts are now planning a celebratory match against old foes Colchester at Vista Road on July 4, starting at 1pm.

It will be a rematch of the first match on the opening night of Clacton Leisure Centre, in May 1987.

“We want to get lots of people together for one last hurrah,” said Mr Coleman, 48.

Read all about it - a Gazette cutting from 1997, when Clacton where crowned East Men's League Premier B champions

“Hopefully, they’ll bring photos and memorabilia along and it’ll be a nostalgic afternoon.

“We’re looking forward to giving our old home the farewell ceremony it deserves, with as many of the old guard meeting for a final match and socially-distanced toast.”

Mr Coleman and current first-team skipper Carl Parkes, who has been playing since 1984, were the first Clacton players to represent Essex.

“It’s sad news. Like Rik, I have amazing memories and this isn’t a decision we’ve taken lightly,” said Mr Parkes, 52.

Happier times - Clacton Hockey Club celebrate winning the East Men’s League Premier B division in 2006

“Tendring Council was as accommodating as possible regarding the playing surface but there were other factors and, in truth, it’s become a long, slow struggle.

“We’ve become a declining club with exhausted officers.

“(Club development officer) Jamie Oxley came on board with great ideas to promote hockey in Tendring.

“He’s been excellent, speaking to the council on our behalf, but, in the end, we were left with no choice.”

Mr Parkes hailed many former stalwarts, including ex-player and long-time captain Nigel Brown, who helped organise the club’s popular Easter festivals, and former officer Tony Blake, who arranged tours of India and Australia, with support from Ali Brient and Mark Harry.

He added: “Steve Hawes was pivotal throughout all my years at the club, looking after me as a teenager and showing me the true spirit of sporting camaraderie.

“He continued to put in the hours and show such commitment until the end, to try and give the club every chance.

“Unfortunately, though, it’s just not meant to be.”