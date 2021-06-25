A FOOTBALL club is looking to recruit more female players and coaches in a bid to give more girls the opportunity to play the beautiful game.
FC Clacton has announced plans to sign-up more budding soccer stars of the future for its girls and ladies teams ahead of the new season.
Hopeful of making football more inclusive, club bosses are also looking to recruit more female coaches to help their players thrive on and off the pitch.
A spokesman for FC Clacton said: “If you are interested in joining a great club who are building an amazing girls and ladies side then get in touch.
“We are also looking for female coaches to give even more girls the opportunity to play football – no experience is necessary and full training will be given.”
Anyone aged between five and 15 who would like to join one of FC Clacton’s girls teams can find out more at facebook.com/fcclacton.com or by calling 07739060013.
