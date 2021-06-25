A REGULAR activity has launched in a seaside town in a bid to get more children exercising and exploring the great outdoors.
Marathon Kids UK and KidzActive have joined forces to launch a park-run event at the Eastcliff Recreation Ground, in Fourth Avenue, Clacton.
The two organisations are dedicated to getting young people to move more often, engage is physical activity, and lead healthier lifestyles.
The fun fitness meet-up, which starts tomorrow and will then continue on a weekly basis, runs from 10am until 11am.
To find out more visit marathonkids.co.uk.
