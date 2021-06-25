A BEACH hut boasting “stunning sea views” has hit the market for an eye-watering sum of money due to the rising popularity of staycations.

Pavey's Estate Agents, in Connaught Avenue, Frinton, has recently listed a pink and blue striped seafront cabin for the small price of £75,000.

The eye-catching hut is positioned in the coastal town’s The Esplanade, not far from shops, cafes, restaurants, and the area’s famous greensward.

Described as being beautifully presented throughout, the cabin is fully equipped with a kitchenette and seating area, “ample space”, and double security doors.

Since the coronavirus pandemic the prices of beach huts have soared, with more people looking to holiday in the UK due to the uncertainty surrounding going abroad.

Previously property professionals in Frinton had said the cost of beach huts in the area had reached recorded levels, after two were sold for in excess of £45,000 each.

The market’s latest offering, however, is listed as being worth a staggering £30,000 more, which has raised eyebrows.

Matt Pavey, owner of Pavey's Estate Agents, said: "People who can perhaps go abroad this year are still thinking about not going to instead holiday in the UK.

"People like the idea of a beach hut because everything is already there and you can use it all year around and it seems people want beach huts right now.

"The demand has seen the prices massively jumped. In April, one beach hut three huts down sold for £60,000.

"I did not think it would sell for that but there was loads of interest.

"With this new beach hunt, it has gone on higher than what I said it would be worth, but it is getting interest and it would not surprise me when the summer starts properly if it goes."