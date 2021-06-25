A GAME encouraging people to walk, run and cycle between checkpoints is coming to Clacton this summer – with the town converted to a virtual playground.

Tendring Council has partnered with Street Tag to bring the physical activity scheme to the town as part of its 150th anniversary celebrations.

Street Tag sees a number of virtual ‘check in’ points put up around the area, with people earning points for tagging in using the app and travelling between them in a physically active way. Points can also be earned by completing online fitness classes.

With the option of teaming up – encouraging families to get involved – those at the top of the leader board win prizes, while there are also school and care home competitions, all with separate leader boards to the community challenge.

Alex Porter,the council's cabinet member for leisure and tourism, said he hoped the scheme would encourage families and people of all ages to get out and about.

“Street Tag is a great incentive to get out and explore your local area – at the same time as improving your physical health and mental wellbeing by being active, and of course helping the environment by ditching the car,” he said.

“With so much going on this summer with the Clacton 150 anniversary, and Octopus Ahoy across the district, there are so many good reasons to get out and about.”

Tags will be placed along popular walking routes and open spaces from Jaywick to Holland-on-Sea.

People can experience the local heritage and history of Clacton through audio, video, pictures, and text by going on Monument Tours in augmented reality within the Street Tag App.

Seun Oshinaike, founder of Street Tag, said: “We are excited to be forging partnerships that help families and communities get physically active in a fun, sustainable, and accessible way.”

The Clacton 150 celebrations received £250,000 from the National Heritage Lottery Fund, and Street Tag is one of the initiatives within the overall project.

For more information on Street Tag visit streettag.co.uk, and download the app on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Schools looking to get involved should email meenakshi@streettag.co.uk or fill an online form at www.streettag.co.uk/schools to express their interest.