A FOOTBALL-LOVING pooch is looking for a new and friendly home where she can continue to enjoy the beautiful game.
Lacey, an 11-year-old Jack Russell Cross, was first taken in by the National Animal Welfare Trust, in Little Clacton, back in 2013.
She is now being looked after at a kennel because her owner is moving home and will be unable to accommodate her.
Dedicated workers at the non-profit animal shelter are now once again trying to find Lacey a new family to take her in.
The veteran dog, who can be full of beans one minute and snoozing her head of the next, is a big football fan and loves playing her favourite game.
Lacey, who can live with children aged over eight, is now looking to move into a pet-free home where she chew and chase as many footballs as she likes.
A spokesman for the National Animal Welfare Trust said: “Lacey is wonderful and playful and at home I am completely different from at the kennels.
“She loves a good sleep and likes a blanket when she is chilly and is very sweet and hardly ever barks.”
To find out more visit nawt.org.uk.