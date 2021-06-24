CAMPAIGNERS have called for a radical rethink on plans to create a £70 million dual carriageway, proposing a "green cordon" which only buses, taxis and delivery vehicles can use instead.

Essex County Council is working on plans to create the new road linking the A133 and A120 and a so-called rapid transit system in order to provide access to a 9,000 home new town set to be built on the Colchester Tendring border.

But a coalition of groups and activists opposed to the plans have joined together to propose an alternative.

Their plan is for a single-carriageway road with a "green cordon" stopping most traffic from joining the A133.

People living in the new town will have access by car to the A120 only, but if they are coming into Colchester they can choose to use the so-called rapid transit system, taxi, walk or cycle.

Campaigners say the green cordon could be in place 24/7, open outside peak times only, or used as a toll point to limit vehicle movement with the fee payable.

They want to see their idea modelled side by side with the proposed dual carriageway.

Campaigner Will Bramhill said: "At the moment the public is being told we’re getting a road – and a big one at that. Our green cordon plan will give them a choice.

"We’re not experts in traffic patterns but we believe our scheme will result in far less traffic 10, 20 years down the line.

“The green cordon follows all the best urban design principles to ensure a far more pleasant garden community, undisturbed by through traffic on a major dual carriageway.

"Colchester is already one of the country’s most polluted towns and this will protect the town from more fumes and noise."

The council says the road will lead to less traffic on the Avenue of Remembrance by taking motorists from Elmstead Market and Wivenhoe directly on to the A120 and vice versa.

The activists, however, say this will last for five years at most, after which it will lead to more people making more car journeys.

In addition the extra traffic will undermine the rapid bus scheme, turning it into a "drain on council coffers".

Housing campaigner Rosie Pearson said: "If councillors adopt the green cordon plan they will be seen as leaders in the fight against climate change. The green cordon is a win:win and we urge those involved to take the suggestion seriously and model it.

“We are far beyond the time when building new roads was seen as a solution. The current plans will encourage more car journeys to the detriment of everyone – do we really need more traffic thrombosis affecting our town’s businesses?”

Andrew Luxford-Vaughan, Colchester councillor for Wivenhoe, added: "There is no evidence of any need for a link road or indeed such a big road. It is a waste of hard-working taxpayers’ money and it will be environmentally destructive.”

The coalitions includes Elmstead Market Parish Council, Wivenhoe Town Council, Rosie Pearson, Barbara Butler, Will Bramhill, Andrea Luxford-Vaughan, Dr Paul Byrne, Pam Nelson and Eleanor Church.