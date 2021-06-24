More than two-thirds of people in Tendring have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, figures reveal.
NHS data shows 86,211 people had received both jabs by June 20 – 70% of those aged 16 and over, based on the latest population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.
Of those to have received both jabs, 84,175 were aged 25 and over – 76% of the age group.
It means 2,036 people aged between 16 to 25 have received both doses.
The NHS vaccine data also reveals variation in coverage for residents who had received at least one dose between different areas across Tendring.
Across Tendring, 86% of those aged 16 and over have had one jab.
Areas with the highest coverage: 1) Weeley and Thorpe-le-Soken, with 95.8% of people aged 16 and over given their first dose 2) Alresford, Great Bentley and Thorrington, 93.1% 3) Manningtree and Mistley, 90.4%.
Areas with the lowest coverage: 1) Clacton West, 77.6% 2) Clacton Central, 77.8% 3) Harwich Town and Dovercourt, 78.2%.
Across England, 26.4 million people had received a second dose of the jab by June 20 – 58% of the population aged over 16 and over.
That includes 25.6 million people aged 25 and over – 65% of the age group.
In total, 35.9 million people had received at least one dose of a vaccine by the same date, covering 79% of people over 16.