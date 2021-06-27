Essex will have two representatives in the upcoming series of Love Island.

The show will be making its long-awaited return following a two-year gap enforced by the Covid pandemic.

Among those who will be in the villa and looking for love are Essex duo Toby Aromolaran and Kaz Kamwi.

Here is what we know about them both and why they’ve signed up to the show:

Toby Aromolaran

Age 22

Toby is a semi-professional footballer and has spent the past year at Hashtag United, which is based in Pitsea.

He said: “I’ve played football since I was about six, but it’s really come into a new light for the past year since I joined a team called Hashtag United.

“They’re very social media focused.

“Everything is on YouTube, Instagram and Twitter.

“Playing with them has really made me fall in love with the game again.”

Toby describes himself as an “optimistic” and outlined why he has put himself forward for this year’s series of Love Island.

He said: “I’ve never been in a relationship. I thought, ‘If Love Island can’t find me a relationship then no one can’.

“I always see the bright side in the worst situations.

“I’m a fun guy when I go on a night out. Responsible guy as well.”

Kaz Kamwi

Age 26

Fashion blogger Kaz, says she wants to take part in the show because she’s “ready to be in a relationship”.

Kaz has more than 60,000 followers on Instagram and is understood to have worked with brands such as Primark and Iconic London.

She has described herself as "fun, dramatic, spontaneous", "friendly" and "light-hearted".

She added: "Life is a party – I’m not the mum in the group, my friends are not looking at me to look after them!"

When asked about her worst ever date, she said: "A guy asked me out for dinner and he was ‘mystery dining’ the restaurant.

"I will never get over the fact that he made me pay, while he got to eat for free and he made me sit there while he did his review."

Irish presenter Laura Whitmore, 36, will be presenting the new series and will be joined by the instantly recognisable voice of Love Island, her partner Iain Stirling, 33, .

The new series comes as ITV announced brand new duty of care protocols following the intense scrutiny surrounding the deaths of former Love Island contestants Sophie Gradon and Mike Thalassitis.

Islanders will now be offered therapy sessions, social media and financial management training, mental and physical health screenings, alongside extensive aftercare following their stint in the villa.

Direct from Mallorca, the latest series is sure to provide respite from the grey skies of British summer time – and the villa has a firepit and beach hut to envy too.

It begins at 9pm tomorrow on ITV2.