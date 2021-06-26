Four businesses in Essex have been awarded honours by the team at the Good Food Award.

The eateries scooped awards for their "exceptional levels of food quality, service and value."

The judges said: "Over the last twelve months we have evaluated customer feedback and these premises have demonstrated exceptional levels of food quality, service and value when compared to our industry benchmarks in their category.

"In recognition of this achievement they have been duly awarded the 2021 Good Food Award."

Here are the places which were given the awards.

Calypso Restaurant, Leigh

The eatery has been awarded the prestigious Good Food Award for 2021.

It specialises in Caribbean and Jamaican cuisine.

On TripAdvisor one reviewer said: "Such a friendly restaurant, with just the best food around. It felt totally safe, so clean and good covid precautions in place."

Pakwaan Indian Punjabi Cuisine, Writtle

The restaurant has also been awarded the 2021 Good Food Award.

Pakwaan Restaurant was started by Rajesh Chouhan, who established the company to provide a combination of authentic Indian cuisine and top class hospitality.

One reviewer said: "The food here is a little different to your typical Indian restaurant and is absolutely delicious. Great service catering with great care to my vegan requirements. In the former Cock and Bell pub the surroundings are very nice and a part of history. "

Grizzly Vegan, Southend

The restaurant has also been awarded the 2021 Good Food Award.

It also won the award in 2020.

The venue offers vegan dishes with updates every week.

One review on TripAdvisor said: "We were passing and even though we hadn't booked they managed to squeeze us in. The garden back yard is lovely and the sun came out for us.

"We both had the Grizzly Breakfast which was very tasty."

Tandoori Lounge, Hornchurch

The restaurant has also been awarded the 2021 Good Food Award. It also won the award in 2020.

It offers an authentic Punjabi menu with meat, fish and vegetarian dishes.

One reviewer said: " The food was lovely from the starters through to the dessert of which there is a good variety of dishes to choose from. The staff were always very polite and responsive as well as the owners visiting tables to ensure you were enjoying your evening."