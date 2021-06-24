DETECTIVES are appealing for witnesses after a 4x4 vehicle seen “driving dangerously” twice struck a woman cycling in Holland-on-Sea.
The woman, aged in her 40s, was cycling along the B1032 Clacton Road in towards Clacton when she was hit by the vehicle.
The collision happened at about 5.45pm on Sunday, June 13, although details were not released by Essex Police until today.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We’d like to speak to witnesses who saw a car driving dangerously and collide with a cyclist.
“She reported being overtaken by a dark coloured 4x4, which struck her hand and knee as it passed before pulling into a driveway.
“The victim called out to the driver and continued cycling, but a short time later the car again passed closely and struck her hand and leg.
“Fortunately, she was not seriously injured.
“We are appealing for anyone who saw what happened or has any dash cam footage.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Clacton CID quoting reference 42/114503/21.
You can call 101 or submit a report online at essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.
Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.