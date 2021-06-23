A TEENAGE motorcyclist has been described as “fearless, hilarious and brave” by his heartbroken family following an inquest into his death.

Tommy Young, 17, died on July 31 last year after his motorbike hit a lamppost, in Frinton Road, Kirby Cross.

Police officers and paramedics had attended the scene, near to Parker’s Garden Company, at about 9.30pm, but were unable to save his life.

A post-mortem examination carried out at Colchester Hospital subsequently found Tommy had suffered an internal haemorrhage and a deceleration tear of ascending aorta.

According to a toxicological report he had also “consumed a significant quantity of alcohol” at the time of the crash.

Following an inquest hearing held at Seax House, in Chelmsford, a coroner has now concluded Tommy sustained a fatal injury to his abdomen and died as a result of a road traffic collision.

Since the ruling, devastated family members of the former Tendring Technology College student have paid tribute to him.

Tommy’ mum Sally Britton, who recently unveiled a bench in his memory, says her son lived without any fear.

She said: “My Tommy was never an angel and I will not pretend he was, but everyone who knew my Tommy knew what he was.

“He lived every day as if it was his last and did everything he wanted to do.

“He was riding motorbikes since he was five years old and had not a single ounce of fear in him.

“He always kept his word and was, and always will be, my fearless nightmare.”

Sister Danielle, 27, has also honoured her brother, who she says should not be defined by the accident.

She added: “Tommy was fearless, hilarious, honest, and true to himself. He was an amazing uncle and lived a life more than a lot of people much older than him.

“He made mistakes, which everyone does, but we are grateful he didn’t hurt anyone else.

“We know what we have lost and we talk about Tommy every day, we remember him with stories.

“This accident doesn’t define him, who he was or what he meant to people.

“We can’t thank our friends and families enough for being by our sides and for all our support.

“A year on, we still find it as hard as the day it happened.”