CONCERNS have been raised for a missing 77-year-old from Dovercourt.
Barry Smith was last seen earlier today (June 23).
Essex Police said officers are "growing increasingly concerned for his welfare".
He is described as being white, 5ft 8ins tall.
He has short white hair and was last seen wearing a dark blue zipped Superdry top and light coloured trousers.
"We believe he may be in Harwich, Dovercourt, or Colchester," a spokesman added.
"Anyone who has seen Barry today, or is with him now, is asked to call 999."