A SENIOR train engineer who is leading the way in improving railway services across East Anglia wants to encourage other woman to consider jobs in the industry.

Lianna Barrow is a senior programme manager who specifically works on Network Rail’s Anglia route which covers the likes of Essex, Suffolk, and East London.

Her role sees her lead a team of workers who are dedicated to making improvements to the infrastructure of the railway network and reliability for passengers.

In line with International Women in Engineering Day, which is celebrated today, Lianna has now reflected on her career so far.

She said: “My sister was the first female engineer in her company but I never felt that there were careers for men and careers for women.

“I thought about doing something environmental but as I searched for courses, I came across civil and environmental engineering and decided on that.

“It was just about finding something that I would enjoy doing for the rest of my life. So, even though I tried to avoid engineering, it seemed as though it was my destiny.”

Coming from a family of engineers, Lianna initially worked on highways before moving to into the railway industry where she has done various roles.

She eventually started working for Network Rail’s Anglia route as a senior asset engineer and route asset manager for buildings and civils.

Lianna now hopes her success within the industry can help to inspire other likeminded women to consider applying for engineering jobs.

She added: “Women should do whatever job they want and what makes them happy and once you become an engineer you leave your mark on the world.

“Engineers are pivotal to everyday life and it is a very rewarding career, whether it is supporting people’s journeys or designing the buildings - society needs engineers.”

Network Rail says it is committed to increasing the number of women in leadership positions and providing equal opportunities in a male-dominated industry.

To find out more information visit networkrail.co.uk/careers and inwed.org.uk.