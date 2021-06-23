COMMUNITY police officers were left “overwhelmed” after artistic young children drew pictures of the force’s frontline workers.
Essex Police’s Tendring Community Policing Team visited the Chestnut Grove Kindergarten, in Clacton, on Tuesday.
After conducting safety talks with the pupils and staff, the PCSOs who attended were handed drawings designed by the children.
The images depicted everything from a police car and identification cards to on patrol officers, leaving the PCSOs feeling taken aback.
A spokesman for Essex Police Tendring said: “Our PCSO’s were overwhelmed with the wonderful pictures the children had drawn for them.”