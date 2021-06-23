AN octopus sculpture has marked the reopening of a community swimming pool and launch of an art project by taking a dip and making a splash.

The Brightlingsea Lido, in Promenade Way, officially opened on Monday for the first time in months following the easing of lockdown restrictions and repairs after being hit by Storm Ciara.

In celebration of being able to once again welcome back swimmers, the site was visited by the team behind the Octopus Ahoy! project.

The family-friendly art trail, which will hit the streets on Friday, will see colourfully designed octopus sculptures dotted across north Essex.

The scheme aims to highlight the brilliance of local art, history and community spirit, and has involved more than 60 Essex schools.

It will also help to mark 400 years since the historical voyage of the Harwich Mayflower ship and celebrates the 150th anniversary of Clacton.

In total, there will be 100 quirky octopus sculptures for coastal residents and day-trippers to marvel at, including more than 30 large, hand-decorated sculptures which have been decorated by local artists and sponsored by local businesses.

Given their affiliation with the water, one of the octopuses, Betty the Bathing Octo-Belle, decided to visit the Brightlingsea Lido.

Braving the chilly pool, the invertebrate wasted no time in submerging herself as she posed for pictures with swimmers.

The sculpture was created by Brightlingsea multimedia and conceptual artist, Jane Stewart.

She wanted to pay homage to the golden days of tourism on the Essex coast back in the 1930s and the design features bathing items evocative to that era.

The bottom showcases a painted scene of beach huts which have famously lined the promenade for generations.

Jane said: “Brightlingsea is one of the few places in the country to have an original 1930s open air and fresh-water lido.

“It’s always popular during summer and being community-run makes it extra special and something all residents are proud of.

“It was this lido and a residency I undertook at the Brightlingsea Museum a couple of years ago that inspired Betty.

“I wanted my octopus design to pay homage to those golden years of tourism and be evocative of the cartoons of the period.”

The visit from Betty the octopus coincided with the reopening of the famous lido.

Nicky Martin, of Brightlingsea Lido, is thrilled to be able to finally host seasiders and day-trippers again.

Nicky said: “It’s been a long road back to getting the Lido back open so that families can enjoy the outdoors and our fantastic community facilities.

“We’re so grateful for all of the incredible volunteers who have made this reopening possible.

“It’s fantastic to have the opportunity to host an Octopus Ahoy! sculpture to give everyone another reason to visit us here and enjoy the Lido which we are all lucky to have.”

Betty will now sit in residence at the Brightlingsea Museum, located next to public pool, until September 5 before being auctioned for charity.

Katie Skingle, director of KAT Marketing, which is marketing the campaign, said she hopes the art trail will provide fun for all the family.

She added: “We’ve enjoyed touring round Tendring with all our octopus friends.

“Betty has been a superstar, a natural in the water.

“I remember coming here as a child and so I’m thrilled to see the lido open to the public again.

“Come along and see Betty in situ outside the Brightlingsea Museum and pop along for a swim at the lido.

“Make a day of it out here in lovely Brightlingsea, this stay-cation summer time of fun.”

n To find out more about the Octopus Ahoy! art trail visit octopusahoy.co.uk or download the free Octopus Ahoy! app from Apple and Android app stores.