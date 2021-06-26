THE most searched for celebrities from north Essex has been revealed in an interactive map.

The map links place names with their most searched for public figure on Wikipedia.

It includes a wide-reaching spectrum of celebrities, and counts 18th-century poets and wrestling champions among its pinpoints.

The link between the location and the celebrity ranges from their place of birth, their current home or a connection.

Produced by The Pudding, an online publication which debates culture in visual essays, the map covers villages, towns and cities across the UK.

Here are the most famous people from different parts of north Essex:

Colchester

Most people would probably guess at a member of a certain Britpop band for this one - but you'd be mistaken.

Despite Colchester being the home town of Blur and Gorillaz icon Damon Alban as well as guitarist Graham Coxon - neither are the most searched for famous people in Colchester.

This accolade goes to acclaimed comedy writer and director Chris Morris.

The sometimes controversial writer was born in the town before going on to create the likes of Brass Eye and Four Lions.

Wivenhoe

The most searched for famous person from Wivenhoe is Keith Christmas.

The English singer songwriter is perhaps best known for playing acoustic guitar of David Bowie's Space Oddity album, but also released his own albums and toured with some of the biggest acts in the world including The Who and The Kinks.

Harwich

One for the history buffs.

Christopher Jones, the captain of the famous Mayflower ship, is the most searched for residents of Harwich.

The old home of Christopher Jones in Harwich

Frinton

Best known for his chart topping single song "Johnny Remember Me", singer and actor John Leyton is the most search for person from Frinton.

Clacton

Did you know the author behind the famous Call the Midwive TV series was from Clacton? Well you do now.

Jennifer Worth, writer of the famous series of books, was born in the town back in 1935.

She is the most searched for person from Clacton.

Brightlingsea

Although she wasn't born in the coastal town, Brightlingsea was home to Dragon's Den entrepreneur Deborah Meaden in her youth.

Hence her being the most searched for person with a connection to the town.

She is worth an estimated £40 million these days.

Deborah Meaden on the Graham Norton Show. Picture: BBC/PA

Dedham

If you can't guess this one you need to brush up on your north Essex knowledge.

Unsurprisingly world-renowned artist John Constable is the most searched for person linked with Dedham - it is called Constable Country after all.

West Mersea

Mersea's claim to fame is being the birthplace of Jeffrey Titford - who served as leader of the UK Independence Party (UKIP) from 2000 until 2002.

You can view the full map here.