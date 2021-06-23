A COUPLE’S world has been “crushed” after their baby boy tragically died just 20 days after being born.

Tiny Godfrey, 40, gave birth to son Damon at Colchester Hospital on March 11 2020 after having an emergency caesarean.

Following his birth, he was rushed to Addenbrooke’s Hospital for specialist care having arrived two months premature.

Despite the best efforts of the doctors, who “tried everything possible to save him”, Damon died.

Mrs Godfrey, who is married to Nicholas, 41, and has three other children, said they are still struggling to come to terms with the death.

“Our whole world has been crushed because we only got to hold Damon for the first and last time on the day he died,” she said.

“My husband and I are still grieving and trying to stay strong for the other children we still have.

“Our eldest John has autism and is finding it hard and is having therapy, which his school arranged because he was not coping.

“The girls are sad as well but are too little to really understand.”

Mrs Godfrey, of Clacton, had first been admitted to the hospital on March 7 2020 after her waters broke, before being given antibiotics and sent home on March 9.

Two days later she was rushed back for an emergency C-section.

Mrs Godfrey believes Damon died because the time between her waters breaking and him being delivered was too long.

She added: “Damon died from infections caused by being left with no waters for so long - it is on his death certificate.

“I know from having my other children a baby should not go more than 24 hours without being born after your waters break.

“We are now taking legal action.”

She added: “We just want people to hear our story so they do not go through what we as a family are still going through.”

Mrs Godfrey’s claims come after a CQC inspection found Colchester Hospital’s maternity ward had put mothers and babies at risk.

Dr Angela Tillett, chief medical officer at the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Colchester Hospital, said: “We would like to extend our deepest sympathy and condolences to Mrs Godfrey and her family at this difficult time.

“We would encourage her to make contact with our Patient Advice and Liaison Service team who will be able to support her with any queries or concerns she may have about the care she and her baby received.”