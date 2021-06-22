THOUSANDS of pounds has been made available to event organisers in a bid to reinvigorate tourism following the coronavirus pandemic.
Tendring Council has set aside £35,000 from its Back to Business budget to support traders and performers and encourage people to arrange events.
Authority bosses will be generously dishing out grants of up to £1,000 from the money pot to successful applicants from across the district.
Alex Porter, Tendring councillor for leisure and tourism, said the aim was to support a high quality events programme which will bolster the area’s tourism economy.
“We know our independent businesses have suffered during the pandemic,” added Mr Porter, who wants to re-establish the importance of local companies.
“We have an opportunity to encourage visitors to stay longer, spend their money in our town centres, and hopefully enthuse them to come back year after year.
“As well as the town centres and businesses we also need to support and nurture the fantastic creative and cultural outlets we have here in Tendring.
“So, encouraging event organisers to use local artistes and groups will help to promote those sectors across the district.”
Businesses can apply for a grant of either £500 or £1,000 towards events held in town or village centres, or seafronts close to them, which use local traders or performers.
Organisers must supply cost plans and risk assessments as part of their application, meet the local criteria, and host their events with three months of getting a grant.
To apply visit tendringdc.gov.uk/business/event-grant for more information.