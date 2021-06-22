A COMMUNITY couple have arranged a fundraising cake sale and fun day in aid of an essential charity which supports people living with dementia.
Toni Barnett and Ray Pemberton, both of Clacton, will host a Cupcake Day this Sunday on behalf of non-profit organisation Alzheimer’s Society UK.
The event, taking place at the Holland-on-Sea Public Hall from 2-4pm, will boast an array of tasty treats displayed across four different cake tables.
Some of the delicious bakes are being donated to the sale by LJ’s Treats, which is run by 18-year-old Lesley Hayes who has not long started her own baking business.
The fundraising extravaganza will also see performances from a competition-winning street dance trio and the CL Royals cheerleaders.
Games will also be played during the two-hour event, soft drinks will be available, and a raffle will be taking place giving guests the chance to win prizes.
To find out more message Toni Barnett or Ray Pemberton on Facebook