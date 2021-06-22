A YOUNG mother-of-three whose first child arrived prematurely during her final year of university has launched her own pre-school business.

Jessica Brisco, 26, of Clacton, is the founder of Sweetpeas Playgroup, which is located in the Dance House Academy’s studio in Ford Road.

Mother to Albert, 5, Alfie, 2, and Dorothy 1, Jessica says she struggled to find a suitable playgroup in the area which matched her and children’s needs.

Combining her Early Years degree knowledge with a desire to find her children a safe and large place to explore, she decided to start up her own pre-school instead.

The coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdowns initially hampered her plans, but she is now up and running following the easing of restrictions.

“I found there were no groups in Clacton which offered both educational learning and a fun space for under 5s,” said Jessica.

“My playgroup has been planned since before lockdown, but when the pandemic hit I decided to postpone until the world was a little clearer.

“It has certainly been hard to ensure we follow all the rules and regulations, but I wanted to ensure parents we would be a safe space for their children.”

Between sessions, Jessica and her staff embark on a thorough hour-long clean down of the facility, and everyone who enters the building has their temperatures checked.

For added peace of mind and hygiene, hand sanitiser and masks are available on site and all children are given a juice bottle which is sterilised before use.

Aside from the engaging complex itself, Jessica believes her meticulous approach to cleanliness during a time of uncertainty is proving a hit with parents and carers.

“Sweetpeas Playgroup has been very popular with more than 300 bookings planned for the next for weeks,” added Jessica.

“I honestly believe it is the Covid-19 cleaning and the educational factors, along with all our brand new equipment and toys which are bringing parents and children to us.”

Prior to becoming a playgroup business owner, qualified dance teacher Jessica, whose partner is Danny King, 23, spent time in America teaching dance.

Upon her return she studied her final year at the University of Essex before falling pregnant and having her first child weeks before handing in her final project.

Jessica added: “My first baby, Albert, arrived in my third year of university, so I was extremely determined to complete my degree.

“With him, six-weeks premature, by my side, I handed in my dissertation with him in the buggy, which was a massive accomplishment for me.”

To find out more about Sweetpeas Playgroup visit facebook.com/sweetpeasplaygroup.